Dr. Laura Merriman, MD

Urology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura Merriman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Merriman works at Alaska Southcentral Urology Specialists - Anchorage in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alaska Southcentral Urology Specialists - Anchorage
    3841 Piper St Ste T300, Anchorage, AK 99508 (907) 931-5157
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Alaska Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichomoniasis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Bladder Scan
Trichomoniasis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Bladder Scan

Treatment frequency



Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 18, 2020
    Dr Merriman was amazing with my daughter who we found out before birth she had hydronephrosis and a duplicated collecting system. She was very serious about not over medicating a baby but taking her condition very seriously and when high strength antibiotics where needed she didn’t hesitate. I felt like my daughters health condition was not only my top priority but Dr Merriman and her teams top priority. Surgery and recovery were great and we continue to do follow ups and still feel like we are a priority patient.
    — Aug 18, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Laura Merriman, MD
    About Dr. Laura Merriman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902932023
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology and Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Merriman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merriman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Merriman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Merriman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Merriman works at Alaska Southcentral Urology Specialists - Anchorage in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Merriman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Merriman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merriman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merriman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merriman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

