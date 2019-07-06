Overview

Dr. Laura Mendiola, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.



Dr. Mendiola works at Eye Care of Laredo in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.