Dr. Laura McMahon, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
1.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura McMahon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.

Dr. McMahon works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Outpatient Mental Health in Saratoga Springs, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Outpatient Mental Health
    135 S BROADWAY, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 584-9030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saratoga Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 18, 2022
    My young adult son with autism owes to Dr. McMahon. Shes is very kind, knowledgeable, compassionate & professional. She returns any call within a day. We plan to keep in touch with her as she has recently moved on to a new practice.
    Ayumi & Shawn — Oct 18, 2022
    About Dr. Laura McMahon, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003834888
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura McMahon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMahon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McMahon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McMahon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McMahon works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Outpatient Mental Health in Saratoga Springs, NY. View the full address on Dr. McMahon’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. McMahon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMahon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMahon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

