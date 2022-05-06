Dr. McGirt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura McGirt, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura McGirt, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Locations
- 1 6060 Piedmont Row Dr S Fl 6, Charlotte, NC 28287 Directions (704) 495-3094
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve known Dr. McGirt for several years as a dermatologist & a colleague. She smart, well trained, and has a great presence about her that makes communicating with her easy. She’s not working full time as she’s also a relatively new Mom. Getting in may take a while but you never know when she’ll be ready to take on new patients.
About Dr. Laura McGirt, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGirt accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
