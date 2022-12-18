Dr. Laura McEnerney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McEnerney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura McEnerney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura McEnerney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
UCLA Health Santa Clarita Digestive Diseases25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 214, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 255-2420
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McEnerney was assigned to me at my emergency stay at HMNMH this Dec (2022), and in my opinion is an excellent, sharp and thorough doctor. She is very, very good at communicating, answering questions and in my case had everything already covered before I could even think of it. I would recommend her 100% as your GI Doc!
About Dr. Laura McEnerney, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
