Dr. Laura McClendon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClendon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura McClendon, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura McClendon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. McClendon works at
Locations
-
1
Centennial Pediatrics5560 INDEPENDENCE PKWY, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (214) 389-8801
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McClendon?
We can’t say enough about this physician. Dr. McClendon goes above and beyond when treating her patients. She is loving, patient, thorough, and explains her plan of care to ensure her patients and their parents are comfortable. We are so lucky to have her care for our boys.
About Dr. Laura McClendon, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1184836512
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClendon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClendon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClendon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClendon works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McClendon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClendon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClendon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClendon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.