Dr. Laura McClellan, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura McClellan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. McClellan works at
Locations
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center751 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 885-5550Monday8:30am - 9:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 9:00pmThursday8:30am - 9:00pmFriday8:30am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center750 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (888) 334-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura McClellan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1245300227
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
