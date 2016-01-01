See All Psychiatrists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Laura McCabe, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Laura McCabe, MD

Psychiatry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Laura McCabe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. McCabe works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry
    67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health Emergency Room - Jonathan Lucas
    96 Jonathan Lucas St, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. McCabe?

Photo: Dr. Laura McCabe, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laura McCabe, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McCabe to family and friends

Dr. McCabe's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. McCabe

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laura McCabe, MD.

About Dr. Laura McCabe, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1568824266
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Laura McCabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McCabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McCabe works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. McCabe’s profile.

Dr. McCabe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCabe.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.