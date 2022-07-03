Dr. Laura Mason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Mason, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Mason, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
Dr. Mason works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville50 Doctors Dr Ste 1, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Shield of California
- Broadspire
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gallagher Basset
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Healthgram
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Magellan Health Services
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Self Pay
- Sliding Scale
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mason?
I had vertigo and migraines for four weeks 24 hours a day and she managed to make bring life back to normal
About Dr. Laura Mason, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1831392828
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mason using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mason works at
Dr. Mason has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.