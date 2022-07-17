Dr. Laura Marion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Marion, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Marion, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tupelo, MS.
Locations
Obstetrics Gynecology Associates PA1793 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 842-1161Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marion is kind, and makes you feel like you’re not alone during some of the difficulties in pregnancy and birth. She is truly dependable and will do whatever it takes to make sure that you, and your baby are well taken care of. She’s honest, and advises well. Her staff is incredible. I highly recommend Dr. Marion.
About Dr. Laura Marion, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marion has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Marion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marion.
