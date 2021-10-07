Overview

Dr. Laura Manfield, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Manfield works at Regional Medical Group LLC in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.