Overview

Dr. Laura-Mae Baldwin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Baldwin works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Northgate in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

