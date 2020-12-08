See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Laura Machado, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laura Machado, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Machado works at Sacramento Bariatric Medical Associates in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sacramento Bariatric Medical Associates
    5769 Greenback Ln Ste 1, Sacramento, CA 95841 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 338-7200
  2. 2
    Mercy San Juan Medical Center
    6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 677-4491
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Obesity Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 08, 2020
    I am so thankful that I went with Dr. Machado as my surgeon. She has been there for me the entire journey I have taken. Three years after my surgery and she is still there for me as she is all of her patients. The aftercare she gives with her program is a lifelong program not just a few months after. She is as invested in your success as you will be. I see others have said she is rude but that is a personal opinion on their part. She wont sugar coat things and watch you fail, she is going to be honest with you and tell you how it is and stand there supporting you in your success. I will take her and her style over other surgeons who don't give the level of care or have the interest in the quality of the product we use. She gave me a chance at a life I have counted out and my primary physician told me I wouldn't have.
    Andrea Williams — Dec 08, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Laura Machado, MD
    About Dr. Laura Machado, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831141316
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Medical Center
    • University of California Davis Medical Center
    • University Of California
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Machado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Machado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Machado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Machado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Machado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Machado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

