Dr. Laura Machado, MD
Dr. Laura Machado, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Sacramento Bariatric Medical Associates5769 Greenback Ln Ste 1, Sacramento, CA 95841 Directions (916) 338-7200
Mercy San Juan Medical Center6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (800) 677-4491TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
I am so thankful that I went with Dr. Machado as my surgeon. She has been there for me the entire journey I have taken. Three years after my surgery and she is still there for me as she is all of her patients. The aftercare she gives with her program is a lifelong program not just a few months after. She is as invested in your success as you will be. I see others have said she is rude but that is a personal opinion on their part. She wont sugar coat things and watch you fail, she is going to be honest with you and tell you how it is and stand there supporting you in your success. I will take her and her style over other surgeons who don't give the level of care or have the interest in the quality of the product we use. She gave me a chance at a life I have counted out and my primary physician told me I wouldn't have.
About Dr. Laura Machado, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1831141316
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- University Of California
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Machado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Machado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Machado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Machado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machado.
