Dr. Luick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Luick, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Luick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM.
Dr. Luick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Medical Pain Mgmt.3115 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 419-5610Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Community Hospital3100 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 602-8100
- 3 9800 Broadway Ext Ste 204, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 419-5926
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luick?
Dr. Luick has been spot on with my care. She worked with me trying other types of treatment before having surgery. She is meticulous while evaluating my physical condition and explaining her concerns. My experience has been very positive and my post op recovery has been just as she said it would. Some good some not so pleasant but as expected.
About Dr. Laura Luick, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1942614888
Education & Certifications
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luick works at
Dr. Luick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.