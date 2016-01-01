Dr. Laura Lowder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Lowder, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Lowder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Lowder works at
Locations
Piedmont Gynecological and Obstetrical Associates15110 John J Delaney Dr Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 512-5101
Piedmont Obgyn Rock Hill1656 Riverchase Blvd Ste 3500, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 324-7606
Atrium Health Pineville10628 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 667-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Lowder, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1073544359
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowder has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Ovarian Cysts and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.