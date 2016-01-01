Overview

Dr. Laura Lowder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Lowder works at Piedmont Gynecolgy/Obstetrics in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Ovarian Cysts and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.