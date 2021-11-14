Dr. Laura Littman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Littman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Littman, DDS
Overview
Dr. Laura Littman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Getzville, NY.
Dr. Littman works at
Locations
-
1
N Forest2430 N Forest Rd Ste 200, Getzville, NY 14068 Directions (716) 371-1636
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- EBSO, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Healthplex Insurance Company
- Humana
- MetLife
- NovaNet
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Solstice
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Littman?
My first time there. My hygienist was great. Felt at ease with her even though I have anxiety. Wait time wasn't too bad. My appt was for 1 pm and I think I was taken back about 130 or so.
About Dr. Laura Littman, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1144243452
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Littman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Littman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Littman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Littman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Littman works at
388 patients have reviewed Dr. Littman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Littman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Littman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Littman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.