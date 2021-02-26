See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Santa Cruz, CA
Dr. Laura Likar, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Laura Likar, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Laura Likar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.

Dr. Likar works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1595 Soquel Dr Ste 230, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Bronchiectasis
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Bronchiectasis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Likar?

Feb 26, 2021
Knowledgeable. Kind. Excellent care. Highly recommended.
Jennifer L Pitino — Feb 26, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Laura Likar, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laura Likar, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Likar to family and friends

Dr. Likar's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Likar

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laura Likar, MD.

About Dr. Laura Likar, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1649205733
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Fellowship
Residency
  • University of VT
Residency
Internship
  • U of VT|University of VT
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Dominican Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Laura Likar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Likar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Likar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Likar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Likar works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Dr. Likar’s profile.

Dr. Likar has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Likar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Likar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Likar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Likar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Likar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.