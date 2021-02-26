Dr. Laura Likar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Likar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Likar, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Likar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dr. Likar works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1595 Soquel Dr Ste 230, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Likar?
Knowledgeable. Kind. Excellent care. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Laura Likar, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1649205733
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- University of VT
- U of VT|University of VT
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Likar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Likar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Likar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Likar works at
Dr. Likar has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Likar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Likar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Likar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Likar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Likar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.