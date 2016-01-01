Overview

Dr. Laura Leso, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Leso works at ANETHESIA GROUP in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.