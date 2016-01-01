See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Neurology
Overview

Dr. Laura Lennihan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Lennihan works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Malnutrition along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malnutrition
Dementia or Depression Screening
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Malnutrition
Dementia or Depression Screening
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Acidosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Anxiety
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Constipation
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dehydration
Dementia Evaluation
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
Home Sleep Study
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
Lipid Disorders
Memory Evaluation
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Overweight
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Pneumonia
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Traumatic Brain Injury
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Wada Test
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Alzheimer's Disease
Anal or Rectal Pain
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bell's Palsy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Injury
Bronchiectasis
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chlamydia Infections
Chordoma
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Concussion
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cranial Trauma
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dementia
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diplopia
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dystonia
EMG (Electromyography)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Genital Herpes
Gout
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Influenza (Flu)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Meningitis
Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Neurogenic Bladder
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Laura Lennihan, MD

    • Neurology
    • 44 years of experience
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lennihan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lennihan works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lennihan’s profile.

    Dr. Lennihan has seen patients for Malnutrition, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lennihan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lennihan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lennihan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lennihan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lennihan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

