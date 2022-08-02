Dr. Laura Lendermon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lendermon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Lendermon, MD
Dr. Laura Lendermon, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Collierville, TN. They completed their residency with University Of Tn College Of Med
Lendermon Sports Medicine9950 Crooked Creek Rd, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 850-5756Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lendermon and her team are exceptional in every way. High quality cutting-edge care in a professional and welcoming environment. I’ve been to many ortho specialists over the years, and Memphis is fortunate to have plenty from which to choose. However, Dr. Lendermon stands out well above the rest. She and her clinic are simply the best.
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1053326876
Dr. Lendermon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lendermon accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Lendermon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lendermon.
