Dr. Lefkowitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Lefkowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Lefkowitz, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Lefkowitz works at
Locations
Laura R Lefkowitz DPM9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 226, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 274-7361
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Small but efficient office. Dr. Lefkowitz is relaxed but knowledgable and pretty straightforward. Was able to get in and out pretty quickly.
About Dr. Laura Lefkowitz, MD
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619991874
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lefkowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lefkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lefkowitz works at
Dr. Lefkowitz has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lefkowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lefkowitz speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefkowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lefkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lefkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.