Overview

Dr. Laura Lebel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They completed their residency with Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center



Dr. Lebel works at Elle OBGYN in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.