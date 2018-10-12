Dr. Laura Lebel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Lebel, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Lebel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They completed their residency with Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
Dr. Lebel works at
Locations
Greenville Medical Care, P.A.10 Enterprise Blvd Ste 111, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 365-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been in Dr. Lebel's care for many years. You will not find a better doctor.
About Dr. Laura Lebel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1972694016
Education & Certifications
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- MUSC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebel works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.