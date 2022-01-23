See All General Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Laura Lawson, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Laura Lawson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.

Dr. Lawson works at Envision Healthcare in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Tristar Centennial Medical Center
    2300 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 284-5887
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Midtown Endocrinology
    2004 Hayes St Ste 140, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 284-5887
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saint Thomas West Hospital Lab
    2000 Church St, Nashville, TN 37236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 284-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Breast Disorders
Breast Cancer
Core Needle Biopsy of Breast
Core Needle Biopsy of Breast

Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 23, 2022
    Explains condition well. Very personable
    Kimberly Sanford — Jan 23, 2022
    About Dr. Laura Lawson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881795847
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Lawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lawson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lawson works at Envision Healthcare in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Lawson’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

