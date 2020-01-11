Dr. Laura Laue, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Laue, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laura Laue, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Ssm Health Depaul Hospital - St. Louis12303 De Paul Dr, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 447-5813
SSM Health Medical Group OBGYN12277 De Paul Dr Ste 305, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 344-7585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Christian Hospital
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Laue has been caring for over a decade. She listens, she makes time for you, she exhausts all options and she cares about your well-being. I’ve referred several women to her.
About Dr. Laura Laue, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- University of Missouri-Columbia
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
