Dr. Laura Lamar, DPM
Dr. Laura Lamar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Great Lakes Foot&Ankle Speclts43900 Garfield Rd Ste 140, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 228-1370
- 2 4014 River Rd Ste 2, East China, MI 48054 Directions (586) 725-3444
Ascension St John Hospital21000 E 12 Mile Rd, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 725-3444
Great Lakes Foot & Ankle Institute PC4190 24th Ave Ste 102, Fort Gratiot, MI 48059 Directions (810) 989-7712
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was seen the same day I called, thank you so much!! Thank you to Dr. LaMar and all the staff fir your care and kindness!!
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1881687853
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
