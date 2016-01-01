Dr. Laura Kooienga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kooienga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Kooienga, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Kooienga, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Colorado Kidney Care130 Rampart Way Ste 300B, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (720) 743-7374
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
About Dr. Laura Kooienga, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Colorado Kidney Care
