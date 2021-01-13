Overview

Dr. Laura Kolshak, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They graduated from State University Of New York At Buffalo/Roswell Park Cancer Institute and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.



Dr. Kolshak works at Hand and Wrist Specialists of the Palm Beaches in Palm Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.