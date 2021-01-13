Dr. Laura Kolshak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolshak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Kolshak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Kolshak, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They graduated from State University Of New York At Buffalo/Roswell Park Cancer Institute and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Dr. Kolshak works at
Locations
Hand and Wrist Specialists of the Palm Beaches2237 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33406 Directions (561) 508-7066
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr kolshak did an arthroscopic carpal tunnel release on my left hand in October and my right hand in December 2020. I'm 100% heal pain free. She is Awesome I'm very very please. Thank God for a wonderful office staffs ??they are all professional.
About Dr. Laura Kolshak, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1023215050
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Kaleida Health
- State University Of New York At Buffalo/Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Hamilton
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolshak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolshak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolshak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolshak has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolshak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kolshak speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolshak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolshak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolshak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolshak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.