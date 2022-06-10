Overview

Dr. Laura Koch, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Koch works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN, Burnsville, MN and Eagan, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.