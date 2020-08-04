Dr. Laura Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Klein, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Klein, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Locations
Brownsboro Dermatology Pllc4938 Brownsboro Rd Ste 206, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 339-2922Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
A good doctor in all ways.
About Dr. Laura Klein, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Rosacea, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
