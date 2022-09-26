Dr. Laura Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Klein, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Klein, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-1534Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Breast Surgery, Luckow Pavilion1 Valley Health Plz, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 634-5557
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
Dr. Klein performed surgery and I had to peak to see if she did anything when I woke up. I never had any pain or discomfort. I didn't even take any pain medication. Even the anesthesiologist she uses was great. Once, I woke up, I didn't even feel groggy. Dr. Klein really wants you to get the best result possible. She makes sure she is not only removing the cancer but also that your breast looks the best it can afterward. She tries to get the best scarring result and does plastics to avoid getting dimples where the breast tissue was removed. Even the binder you have to wear after surgery is pretty so you don't feel like you just came out of surgery. I felt that I was informed through the entire process and that Dr. Klein treats the whole patient. You receive a free massage to help deal with stress and you get a meeting with her dietician. She also sends you to meet with doctors post-surgery so you can make an informed decision for further treatment. I highly recommend Dr. Klein.
About Dr. Laura Klein, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1043383672
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Beth Israel Med Ctr-Albert Einstein
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- University Of California, Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.