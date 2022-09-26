Overview

Dr. Laura Klein, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.