Dr. Laura Kim, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
Dr. Kim works at
Colorectal Surgery11205 QUEENS BLVD, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Not only is dr.laura kim professional she really made me and my mother feel safe and reassured us throughout the whole procedure.We couldnt have asked for anyone better. Thank you doctor from the bottom of my heart
About Dr. Laura Kim, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1316000698
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Montefiore Medical Center Program
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
