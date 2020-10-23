Overview

Dr. Laura Kim, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital



Dr. Kim works at Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.