Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Jones, MD
Dr. Laura Jones, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Jones works at
Laura Stahl M.d.2835 N Sheffield Ave Ste 402, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 883-5387
Psychiatric Medicine Associates, LLC4711 Golf Rd Ste 1200, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 679-8000
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been going to Dr. Jones for several years now. She is great! She always takes time to listen and asks questions to make sure she understands what I am experiencing and what I need. I highly recommend her!!
About Dr. Laura Jones, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1457475386
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Dr. Jones accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
