Overview

Dr. Laura Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Health and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Noblesville Family Medicine in Noblesville, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

