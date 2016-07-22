Overview

Dr. Laura Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Johnson works at Nemours Children's Primary Care, Vero Beach in Vero Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.