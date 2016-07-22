Dr. Laura Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laura Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Primary Care Vero Beach1155 35th Ln Ste 201A, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 562-5662
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My son has been seeing Dr. Johnson for about 5 years now and we have never had a problem. The office staff is incredibly efficient, pleasant and always have given me an emergency appointment when I needed it. Now that he is 18, I am going to have to find him a grown-up doctor. We have both grown quite fond of her and her staff.
About Dr. Laura Johnson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1588729891
Education & Certifications
- Med Univ Sc
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
