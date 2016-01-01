Dr. Jamrog accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laura Jamrog, DPM
Dr. Laura Jamrog, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI.
Genesys Regional Medical Center1 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-5000
Community Podiatry Group1303 S Linden Rd Ste D, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 230-0177
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Podiatry
- English
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamrog, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamrog appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.