Dr. Laura Immordino, MD
Dr. Laura Immordino, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 400, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-1202
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UPMC
Doctor Immordino takes time with her patients and never makes them feel rushed. She is an excellent clinician and a caring provider.
About Dr. Laura Immordino, MD
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hospital Med Center
- Thomas Jefferosn U Hosp
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Ursinus College
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Immordino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Immordino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Immordino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Immordino has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Immordino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Immordino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Immordino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Immordino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Immordino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.