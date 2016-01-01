Dr. Laura Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Hughes, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Hughes, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Hughes works at
Locations
-
1
East Alabama Rheumatology Center2000 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 528-6610
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
About Dr. Laura Hughes, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1598792178
Education & Certifications
- Carraway Methodist Med Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.