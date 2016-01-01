Overview

Dr. Laura Hughes, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Hughes works at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.