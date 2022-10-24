Dr. Laura Holzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Holzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Holzer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Menifee, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.

Locations
Office29798 Haun Rd, Menifee, CA 92586 Directions (951) 301-9339
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Laura Holzer's compassion, dedication, knowledge, and good listening skills are incredibly helpful when you're in need of a human doctor. She goes the extra mile in order to help you. I highly recommend Dr. Laura Holzer.
About Dr. Laura Holzer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1972862092
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holzer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Holzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.