Dr. Laura Holsey, DO

General Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura Holsey, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Midwest City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery, OU Health - Edmond Medical Center and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.

Dr. Holsey works at Holsey Cosmetic Surgery Institute in Midwest City, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Holsey Cosmetic Surgery Institute
    1800 S Douglas Blvd, Midwest City, OK 73130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 256-2526
  2. 2
    Holsey Cosmetic Surgery Institute
    3543 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 256-2526

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Great Plains Regional Medical Center
  • Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery
  • OU Health - Edmond Medical Center
  • SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Laura Holsey, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700123916
    Education & Certifications

    • Hamilton Surgical Arts, Indianapolis, Indiana
    • St. John's Episcopal Hospital Far Rockaway, New York
    • St Johns Episcopal Hosp-South Shore
    • Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University Of Central Oklahoma
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Holsey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holsey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holsey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

