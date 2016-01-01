Dr. Laura Hollinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Hollinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Hollinger, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.
Dr. Hollinger works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Mt Pleasant, 2705 N Highway 17 Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
-
2
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion, 2250 Mall Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406
-
3
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, 10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Hollinger, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1124263587
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hollinger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hollinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollinger works at
