Dr. Laura Hoffman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Laura Hoffman, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (33)
Overview

Dr. Laura Hoffman, MD is a dermatologist in Dyer, IN. She currently practices at Hammond Clinic. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Physician Networkk-fms Dyer Impeds
    919 Main St, Dyer, IN 46311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 934-2495
  2. 2
    Dyer Family Practice South
    14785 W 101st Ave, Dyer, IN 46311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 228-4200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Sagamore Health Network

About Dr. Laura Hoffman, MD

  • Dermatology
  • English, Spanish
  • Female
  • 1558585554
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Medical Education

Patient Satisfaction

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(10)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.