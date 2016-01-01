Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Hoffman, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Hoffman, MD is a dermatologist in Dyer, IN. She currently practices at Hammond Clinic. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Franciscan Physician Networkk-fms Dyer Impeds919 Main St, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 934-2495
Dyer Family Practice South14785 W 101st Ave, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 228-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Laura Hoffman, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoffman speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.