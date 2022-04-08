See All Family Doctors in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Laura Heiby, MD

Family Medicine
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura Heiby, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Heiby works at Lifeway Family Physicains in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lifeway Family Physicians PC
    1821 Old Donation Pkwy Ste 4, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bladder Infection
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bladder Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bladder Infection
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dementia
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hammer Toe
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Yeast Infections
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 08, 2022
    I moved to the Eastern Shore of VA from Boston, MA in 2004. I selected Dr. Laura Heiby as my Primary Care Physician at the suggestion of my sister-in-law, one of her professional colleagues in the "Medical Women's Group". That year was a very difficult year for me, because I moved south to care for my husband's parents who were suffering from dementia and Parkinson's Disease. I also had breast cancer in both breasts detected and treated in Boston in 2003, so I met Dr. Heiby following bilateral mastectomy surgery, chemotherapy, & radiation treatment. That move was very tense and stressful for me, compounded by multiple allergies which I never had in Boston but which flourished in the hot & humid agriculture of my new Eastern Shore home. I have stayed with Dr. Heiby for 18 years now. She has been a wonderful and caring PCP for me and I have been happy with my choice of her throughout those many years. She has referred me to excellent specialists as I aged, & even answered my emails.
    Shirley P — Apr 08, 2022
    About Dr. Laura Heiby, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1922074079
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Eastern Virginia Graduate School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Franklin Square Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Heiby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heiby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heiby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heiby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heiby works at Lifeway Family Physicains in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Heiby’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Heiby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heiby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heiby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heiby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

