Dr. Laura Heiby, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laura Heiby, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Heiby works at
Lifeway Family Physicians PC1821 Old Donation Pkwy Ste 4, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I moved to the Eastern Shore of VA from Boston, MA in 2004. I selected Dr. Laura Heiby as my Primary Care Physician at the suggestion of my sister-in-law, one of her professional colleagues in the "Medical Women's Group". That year was a very difficult year for me, because I moved south to care for my husband's parents who were suffering from dementia and Parkinson's Disease. I also had breast cancer in both breasts detected and treated in Boston in 2003, so I met Dr. Heiby following bilateral mastectomy surgery, chemotherapy, & radiation treatment. That move was very tense and stressful for me, compounded by multiple allergies which I never had in Boston but which flourished in the hot & humid agriculture of my new Eastern Shore home. I have stayed with Dr. Heiby for 18 years now. She has been a wonderful and caring PCP for me and I have been happy with my choice of her throughout those many years. She has referred me to excellent specialists as I aged, & even answered my emails.
Family Medicine
43 years of experience
English, Spanish
NPI: 1922074079
Eastern Virginia Graduate School of Medicine
Franklin Square Hospital Center
Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
University of Virginia
Dr. Heiby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heiby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Heiby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Heiby works at
Dr. Heiby speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Heiby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heiby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heiby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.