Dr. Laura Hartmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Hartmann, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Hartmann works at
Locations
Covenant Pediatrics4106 Columbia Rd Ste 103, Augusta, GA 30907 Directions (706) 863-1440
Grovetown II305 W Robinson Ave, Grovetown, GA 30813 Directions (706) 650-5622
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hartmann has been my daughters’ pediatrician for over 10 years. When we go in for sick visits, she’s attentive, caring and really LISTENS to your concerns. She never rushes you through an appointment and takes the time to answer all of your questions. My family and I absolutely adore her.
About Dr. Laura Hartmann, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.