Dr. Laura Harris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center.
Cataract Consultants PA1135 Military Cutoff Rd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 256-4899
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Laura Harris is very thorough and professional opthamologist. In addition, her bedside manner is wonderful and she knows how to talk to her patient's in layman's terms. She did her residency at Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. I have total confidence in her knowledge and abilities.
- E Carolina University School Of Med
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
