Dr. Laura Harris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at Cataract Consultants PA in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.