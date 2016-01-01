Dr. Laura Raffals, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raffals is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Raffals, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Raffals, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Raffals works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Gastroenterology200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-6723
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raffals?
About Dr. Laura Raffals, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1538222054
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Raffals using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Raffals has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raffals works at
Dr. Raffals has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raffals on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raffals has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raffals.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raffals, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raffals appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.