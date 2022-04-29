Dr. Laura Harness, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Harness, DDS
Overview
Dr. Laura Harness, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Portland, MI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan School of Dentistry.
Locations
Tru Family Dental155 Rowe Ave # 307, Portland, MI 48875 Directions (517) 210-7611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am completely satisfied and happy. And I have made the next appointment.
About Dr. Laura Harness, DDS
- Dentistry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1013382514
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Dental GPR
- University of Michigan School of Dentistry
