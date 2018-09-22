Dr. Laura Gutierrez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Gutierrez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Gutierrez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Gutierrez works at
Locations
1
Her Health ObGyn Fertility Center6000 Northern Pass Dr Ste B, El Paso, TX 79911 Directions (915) 505-7679
2
Her Health Ob Gyn & Fertility Clinic9398 Viscount Blvd Ste 2B, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 505-7678
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gutierrez is an AMAZING doctor. She is friendly and caring, always makes you feel comfortable and at ease. She addresses all your concerns and questions and genuinely cares about your well being. I highly recommend her services.
About Dr. Laura Gutierrez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1700229432
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutierrez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.