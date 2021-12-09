Overview

Dr. Laura Gruskin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Gruskin works at West Oakland OBGYN in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.