Dr. Laura Gruskin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Gruskin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Gruskin works at
Locations
West Oakland ObGyn34505 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 195, Farmington Hills, MI 48331 Directions (248) 848-1479Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gruskin and her wonderful, strong staff team have provided me with wise and compassionate ob/gyn care for almost 10 years now - including 3 (going on 4!) C-sections!! She came highly recommended to me at a time of life that I would have had NO WAY of finding excellence like hers on my own! May God bless her and the whole staff for their tender and thorough service in the most vulnerable, sometimes scary, and intense times of so many women's lives. I could never have imagined such a SWEET experience as it has been for her to give me such special, family-level attention through the birthing each of my children.
About Dr. Laura Gruskin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gruskin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gruskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gruskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gruskin has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gruskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gruskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gruskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.