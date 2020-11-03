See All Vascular Surgeons in Port Charlotte, FL
Dr. Laura Gruneiro, MD

Vascular Surgery
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Laura Gruneiro, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.

Dr. Gruneiro works at Alejandro J. Gruneiro M.d. P.A. in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Vein Procedure, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Alejandro J. Gruneiro M.d. P.A.
    18316 Murdock Cir Unit 107, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 (941) 627-6700

  HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital

Varicose Vein Procedure
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Nov 03, 2020
    Dr. Gruneiro treated me for saphenous vein issues and I couldn't feel more pleased with my treatment, her staff and my results. She made me feel at ease, answered all of my questions and was very professional, kind and understanding.
    B. Payne — Nov 03, 2020
    Vascular Surgery
    30 years of experience
    English
    1295704252
    CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Vascular Surgery
    Dr. Laura Gruneiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gruneiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Gruneiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gruneiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Gruneiro works at Alejandro J. Gruneiro M.d. P.A. in Port Charlotte, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gruneiro's profile.

    Dr. Gruneiro has seen patients for Varicose Vein Procedure, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gruneiro on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruneiro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruneiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gruneiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gruneiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

