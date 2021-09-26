See All General Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Laura Grimmer, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laura Grimmer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Grimmer works at SSM Health in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Vascular Services LLC
    1035 Bellevue Ave Ste 500, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 925-4770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Foregut Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Sep 26, 2021
    excellent care, professional demeanor, and followup for my emergency lappy appy
    Daniel Smith — Sep 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laura Grimmer, MD
    About Dr. Laura Grimmer, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124314497
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Residency
    • John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
    Medical Education
    • Brown Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Grimmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

